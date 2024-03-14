Masked vandals caught on camera stealing Pride flags around Heber

Doorbell camera videos show suspects vandalizing and stealing Pride symbols in Heber over the last week.

Heber officers say the rainbow sidewalk outside Encircle Heber was also vandalized.

Security camera footage from one Heber home shows three people approaching the front porch. One hooded person cut down the flag, while another in a skull mask looked directly into the camera and gave what appeared to be a Nazi salute. A third remained on the sidewalk. All three sprinted away with the flag.

The person who posted the video said it was the second time in a week their Pride flag had been cut down and stolen.

Another home’s security video shows three people, all hooded and masked, stealing a Pride flag from the stoop. A person in a skull mask snatched the flag before the trio ran.

Heber Police Sgt. Josh Weishar said vandals also hit Encircle, a home in downtown Heber dedicated as a safe space for LGBTQ+ youth.

“Somebody spraypainted black over the Pride colors that were painted on the Center Street and 193 East Pride building we have over there for the LGBT community,” he said.

Weishar said he had not yet watched the videos of the incidents and officers have not identified any suspects.

“These are most likely juveniles at this point that are just doing juvenile behavior that they shouldn’t be doing, and they’re going to get in trouble for it,” Weishar said.

Utah law states offenses committed based on traits such as gender identity and sexual orientation can be prosecuted as hate crimes.

If these offenses are deemed hate crimes, the suspects could face elevated charges.

Weishar asked anyone with information to contact Heber Police.