U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame to honor new members in Heber

Since 1956, the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame has operated out of Ishpeming, Michigan, the birthplace of organized skiing in the U.S. Executive Director Justin Koski said the organization has inducted more than 480 people over the years, many with ties to Park City.

The organization honors athletes as well as those who have positively impacted skiing and snowboarding.

“On the athletes' side, they have to have had World Cup podiums and Olympic appearances and Olympic placement that they've been able to achieve,” Koski said. “Then on the builder side, you know, like athletes, they have to have made a significant impact on the sport of skiing and snowboarding.”

This year it will honor Class of 2023 inductees including world-class speed skier Ross Anderson, two-time Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke, Olympic gold medalist Billy Demong, POWDER Magazine founders Jake and Dave Moe, ski innovator Les Otten, influential ski educator Mike Porter and ski entrepreneur Hank Kashiwa.

Koski said Bahrke is from North Lake Tahoe and Demong is from Lake Placid, but both have called Park City home.

“[Both] have built their careers in this community, in Park City, raised their families there, you know,” Koski said.

Black Rock Mountain Resort will host the ceremony in Heber Saturday evening. Events begin Wednesday, March 20, with a welcome party at the Alf Engen Museum. Thursday includes a Sundance on-snow tour at Sundance Outlaw Express, a Sundance history luncheon, John Fry lecture and a snow history trivia party. Friday, March 22, includes a “ride ‘n slide” with ski and snowboard legends, a Gorsuch fashion show and an International Skiing History Association gala. The Hall of Fame induction is Saturday, March 23, at 6 p.m.