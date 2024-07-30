Heber planning commissioners seek compromise for downtown townhome plans

Developers have proposed building an eightplex on a vacant lot, formerly a single-family home, at 460 West 200 South in Heber. The city planning commission considered the plans at its meeting July 23.

“The proposal is eight two-story townhomes on just under half an acre,” city planner Jamie Baron said. “So that density is looking at just under 18, at 17.78 units per acre.”

That’s more than double the maximum of eight units per acre permitted in that neighborhood, so it would require the city council to amend the general plan.

Applicant Matt Taylor told commissioners he wants to help create more affordable housing for the city, and he’d like first responders and teachers to have first rights to the homes. He added the higher density helps lower construction costs.

Some residents near the property were not pleased with the proposal.

Jim Vizina lives across the street from the site and said he strongly objects to the idea of eight townhomes on his block.

“I do not think any one of you would like to have that in front of your house,” he said. “They don’t give a damn about anybody who lives there. We all have single-family homes there, and they want to put in this complex and make a mess out of everything.”

Next door to the lot, Donald Nortz said he told his neighbors about the public meeting. He’s concerned about the cost of housing in Heber and thinks the new development would be no different.

“My son works three jobs and still has to live with his in-laws because he can’t even afford a single-bedroom apartment,” he said. “I don’t necessarily believe that this is affordable for people in general.”

Residents also worried about the parking, noise and traffic the new homes could bring.

Planning commissioner Josh Knight said the lot seemed small for eight townhomes.

“I think it’s a great idea, horrible location,” he said.

Commissioner Tori Broughton disagreed. She said she lives in the neighborhood, and building density closer to downtown makes sense. She argued there needs to be higher density somewhere to accommodate the community’s desire for open space.

But she said eight units is too many.

“I look at these eight townhomes at 1,000 square feet and I just ask myself, ‘Are these units that are going to be desirable? Are these units that people are going to actually want to purchase and live in long term?’” she said. “So, for me, I would like to see it go down to maybe four to six townhomes… and just make it an overall more desirable place.”

She said finding that kind of middle ground could show residents how Heber can fill the “missing middle” between low-income housing and expensive homes.

In the end, the other planning commissioners agreed. They asked the applicant to revise the proposal to include four townhomes and more amenities. One townhome will be designated as an affordable unit.

The motion passed 4-2, with Robert Wilson and Jami Hewlett dissenting.

The revised proposal will return to the planning commission before members make a recommendation to city council.