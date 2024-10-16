Heber reconsiders proposed short-term rental restrictions after public outcry

City leaders have been searching for a way to set limits on short-term rental properties in Heber. They now say some of the proposed ideas are too restrictive.

Councilmembers agreed with concerns from locals at a meeting Tuesday, Oct. 15, saying some suggestions overstepped what’s reasonable.

Late-night hot tub bans and limits on how many people can be on a patio were just some of the proposed restrictions.

Tuesday’s discussion came after residents packed city hall two weeks ago to comment on the strict short-term rental policy draft.

The proposal capped the number of people and cars allowed at each rental and limited late-night activities. Guests would not be allowed to drink, smoke or vape anywhere their neighbors could see. They could not play music or make “excessive noise” that could be heard outside the unit. They wouldn’t be allowed to use outdoor hot tubs or pools at night. And groups of more than a few people on patios or in backyards would be prohibited.

It would also give the city the power to charge property managers with infractions, misdemeanors or fines if their guests failed to meet the city’s standards.

Rental property owners, including Brittany Case, pushed back, saying other businesses aren’t held to an equivalent standard.

“Please help us to understand how these proposals are legal, ethical and building our community,” she said. “You’re threatening to not only implement fines to us and our guests but adding criminal charges. This is discrimination.”

She said she and other vacation homeowners would sue the city if it moved forward with the proposal.

Members of the council said they sympathized with property owners’ complaints. Councilmember Mike Johnston said he’s interested in creating a fair but enforceable policy.

“Rest assured, we want to work with you and make something that’s reasonable,” he said. “I hope you can agree what’s not reasonable is 20 people in the backyard at 11 p.m. playing music.”

Plus, Heber City already has a noise ordinance restricting disturbances from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Anyone found disturbing the peace could face misdemeanor charges, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.

Johnston said he isn’t in favor of restrictions on drinking, smoking and gathering on a home’s porch or patio.

Heber City Police Chief Parker Sever also reassured property owners it would take more than an initial minor infraction for them to face criminal charges.

“It’s the nuclear option,” he said.

And Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood thanked residents for their input. He said their feedback is key to creating a policy that makes sense for the community.

The council agreed not to vote on the drafted proposal Tuesday night. Instead, members will rewrite it based on the feedback they received and policies in similar Utah communities and present the changes at a future meeting.