Heber downtown open house Monday; new website available

The open house will be in City Park. A tent will be set up with five stations where locals can learn about the bandshell currently under construction, ideas for the park’s future and the overall Envision Central Heber plan. City leaders will also explain how tax increment funding will be invested in downtown and share the concept for a pedestrian corridor parallel to Main Street.

City manager Matt Brower said the event is meant to help answer common questions about downtown Heber’s future.

“All of these [topics] were strategically picked based upon interest we received from the community wanting to know more about them, interest or questions or even stated concerns,” he said.

He said city leaders and planning experts will be present to talk about details with community members and answer any questions.

Two open house sessions are planned Monday: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Envision Central Heber is the city’s overarching plan to make downtown Heber more of a community gathering space. Attracting more small businesses, hosting more events and improving walkability and bikeability are a few key aspects of the vision.

In addition to Monday’s open house, the city has published a new website with information about the vision for downtown. It details close to $50 million worth of plans for improvements to infrastructure and gathering spaces.

Brower said there’s no detailed information about the pedestrian corridor on the site because he and other city leaders believe it will emerge organically.

“It would essentially become a Main Street corridor,” he said. “Why? Because the Highway 40 corridor is just way too busy and way too loud for us to really achieve that downtown Main Street feel.”

He said the corridor will be planned in partnership with local property owners and businesses.