© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Another teen hit by car on Heber’s Main Street

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:45 PM MST
Red markers on the map show where teens have been hit by cars in downtown Heber.
Grace Doerfler
Red markers on the map show where teens have been hit by cars in downtown Heber.

A Wasatch County girl went to the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Heber Monday. She’s at least the fourth teen hit by a car in that area in about a year.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Main and Center Street.

According to Heber City Police, a driver turning left onto Main Street looked for other cars but didn’t check for anyone in the crosswalk.

The teen was crossing Main Street when the driver hit her with the front passenger side of the car. The girl fell onto the hood and then landed on the ground.

She went to Heber Valley Hospital with head and ear pain, among other non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.

Heber Police ticketed the driver for failing to yield and could face a fine of up to $750.

The Heber teen is at least the fourth minor hit by a car in downtown Heber since September 2023. Two 14-year-old students were left in critical condition while crossing roads near the high school last fall and a 17-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while walking along Center Street in June 2024.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content