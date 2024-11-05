Another teen hit by car on Heber’s Main Street

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at Main and Center Street.

According to Heber City Police, a driver turning left onto Main Street looked for other cars but didn’t check for anyone in the crosswalk.

The teen was crossing Main Street when the driver hit her with the front passenger side of the car. The girl fell onto the hood and then landed on the ground.

She went to Heber Valley Hospital with head and ear pain, among other non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition was not immediately known.

Heber Police ticketed the driver for failing to yield and could face a fine of up to $750.

The Heber teen is at least the fourth minor hit by a car in downtown Heber since September 2023. Two 14-year-old students were left in critical condition while crossing roads near the high school last fall and a 17-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while walking along Center Street in June 2024.