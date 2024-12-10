Heber man arrested for receiving illegal drugs through mail

Officers arrested 44-year-old Elijah Sky Carrillo at his Heber home Nov. 21, where they also seized distributable amounts of what Heber City Police said were “a variety of illegal substances.” They also found half a dozen firearms on the property.

Law enforcement got a search warrant for Carrillo’s home as part of a U.S. Postal Service investigation into more than a dozen suspicious packages mailed from San Diego to the Heber home, addressed to a nonexistent business.

In just one of the packages, investigators said they found cocaine, ketamine and MDMA.

The Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force, Heber Police and the Summit County K9 Unit assisted U.S. Postal Inspectors with the search of Carrillo’s home.

Inside the house, officers found more drugs in a safe, the freezer and a cupboard. The drugs included cocaine, LSD, MDMA, methamphetamine, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana in various forms. They also found handguns, shotguns and a rifle at the house.

Carrillo got home while agents were searching his home and was promptly arrested.

He’s facing three charges for possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, plus one count of illegally having weapons.

Those charges are second- and third-degree felonies, each punishable by up to 15 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.