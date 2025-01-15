Heber man in critical condition after crash into power pole, tree

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Cameron Roden said the man was speeding northbound on U.S. 40 around mile marker 16, near the Back 40 restaurant around 2:45 p.m.

His Range Rover veered off the road, hit a power pole and then crashed into a tree, throwing him from the SUV.

Roden said the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was flown to the hospital in critical condition.

Authorities are investigating what led to the crash.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.