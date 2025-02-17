Wasatch County, Heber City talk plans for county government building annexation

The future county administration building is planned for construction just west of downtown Heber near Southfield Park.

County leaders say the building will provide much-needed room for the growing government staff and consolidate more services under one roof to be more convenient for residents.

Heber approved the county’s annexation petition back in August 2024, an early step in the process. Now it’s time for the two governments to talk details.

Leaders are working to create a master development agreement for the property before the Heber City Council takes a final vote on the annexation.

One major discussion point is the future of the current county government building, which sits right next door to the Heber City administration building. Heber planning commissioners said last month the county must agree to let the city buy the old building. Heber envisions eventually renovating the site as part of its work to revitalize downtown.

And the county must meet all of Heber’s engineering requirements, including widening Southfield Road and working with UDOT to plan for 100 South to be widened in the future.

The two governments will discuss plans for the annexation during the Heber City Council’s work session Tuesday, Feb. 18. No decisions will be made, but city staff will use the discussion to draft a master development agreement for the property.

Once an agreement is drafted, the city council can plan a public hearing to get feedback from locals.