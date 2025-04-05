Hundreds protest Trump, Musk on Heber’s Main Street

Hundreds of thousands protested across the country April 5 to stop what is being called the “most brazen power grab in modern history.”

The over 1,000 “Hands Off!” protests were meant to call for an end to a “billionaire power grab” and rally against several Trump administration policies, including its handling of Social Security benefits, layoffs across the federal workforce and anti-immigrant policies. The protests are also against Elon Musk’s involvement in the federal government.

Hundreds gathered on Heber’s Main Street to participate in the peaceful protest. Most sported colorfully-decorated signs with phrases like “Ban bigots, not books,” “Save America, deport Musk,” “Science rules, RFK drools” and more.

The protesters also chanted things like “Hey hey, ho ho, Elon Musk has got to go.”

Not all Wasatch Back residents agreed with the protesters. One man expressed his displeasure with the crowd, calling them “idiots.”

Still, the protesters spoke passionately about the cause. Lainee Meyers has called Utah home most of her life and has lived in Wasatch County for about two years. Amid cheers and honks of support, she and two neighbors flew a large United States flag. Meyers said the flag is meant to bring people together.

“We all have different things to say. We all have things that are important to us, that we're fighting for, but we're together, and we're in unity,” she said. “That's what the American flag should represent, is unity.”

Meyers said she wants to fight against the Trump administration, which she said targets marginalized groups. She instead wants a government that will fight for human rights and affordable health care.

Brian Schiller is from the Park City area and traveled to Heber to show his support. He flew a large Pride flag at the protest and agreed everyone deserves equal rights and opportunities.

“Trump has systematically discriminated against people who are different for whatever reason, and those differences should not matter,” he said. “Everybody is entitled to the same rights.”

A friend of Schiller’s, Midway resident Donovan Symonds, attended for similar reasons. Symonds said Wasatch County is a very Republican area and he wanted to show that there are people in the community who don’t “toe the line” with Trump and Musk.

Heber resident Laura Ribinsky held a sign that said “Hands off Medicare” on one side and “Hands off Social Security” on the other. She said she’s scared the Trump administration will remove both programs.

“The idiot in the White House, he said that he wasn't going to touch Social Security. He has lied so many times, and he still has people following him, drinking that Kool-Aid,” she said. “It's going to be authoritarian permanently if we don't do something now.”

Rosmarie Gordon has lived in Wasatch County for five years and said she’s worried about her grandchildren’s future. She is originally from Switzerland and moved to the U.S. in 1964.

“When I became an American, I swore an oath to protect the Constitution and to follow the rules and laws of this country, and our current administration is not doing so, yet they swore an oath,” Gordon said.

Gordon has lived in the U.S. for over 60 years and officially became an American citizen seven years ago.

“I needed to know that I could hold up my hand and swear an oath,” she said. “Coming from Europe and having all the stories of World War II back in my mind, and my mother and father telling me stories about it and always saying, ‘Do not hold up your hand to a flag,’ I had to wait until I could really, truly believe that I wanted to be an American, and I do.”

The crowd in Heber protested for over an hour Saturday. Other Utahns participated in “Hands Off!” protests in Salt Lake City, Logan and St. George as well.