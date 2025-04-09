© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UDOT shares plans for Heber rail trail at open house Thursday

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 9, 2025 at 2:26 PM MDT
Riders on the Heber Valley Railroad look out over Deer Creek Reservoir.
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The trail will go along the path of the Heber Valley Railroad.

A paved rail trail for pedestrians and bikers could be coming soon to Heber.

As part of a statewide program called the Utah Trail Network, the Utah Department of Transportation plans to construct new sections of a rail trail in Heber starting this fall.

For the program’s first round of funding, UDOT will build 19 new trails, including about two miles of paved trail along the Heber Valley Railroad Line.

One section will go from the Deer Creek Reservoir trailhead parking lot near Soldier Hollow to the intersection of Tate Lane and state Route 113. The second section will run from 1200 South to the train depot at 300 South and 600 West.

Design is in process this spring, and UDOT plans to start trail construction this fall. It will cost an estimated $8 million.

Eventually, UDOT plans to connect the two sections, but that phase of work has not yet been approved or funded.

Locals can learn more about the rail trail plans at an open house Thursday evening, April 10, at the Wasatch County Library. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content