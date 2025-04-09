UDOT shares plans for Heber rail trail at open house Thursday

As part of a statewide program called the Utah Trail Network, the Utah Department of Transportation plans to construct new sections of a rail trail in Heber starting this fall.

For the program’s first round of funding, UDOT will build 19 new trails, including about two miles of paved trail along the Heber Valley Railroad Line.

One section will go from the Deer Creek Reservoir trailhead parking lot near Soldier Hollow to the intersection of Tate Lane and state Route 113. The second section will run from 1200 South to the train depot at 300 South and 600 West.

Design is in process this spring, and UDOT plans to start trail construction this fall. It will cost an estimated $8 million.

Eventually, UDOT plans to connect the two sections, but that phase of work has not yet been approved or funded.

Locals can learn more about the rail trail plans at an open house Thursday evening, April 10, at the Wasatch County Library. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.