Heber Valley residents connect with businesses, nonprofits at community expo

Almost 80 businesses and nonprofits based around healthcare, insurance, fitness and more set up booths in the Wasatch County Recreation Center to share their work. Many featured raffles and interactive ways to earn prizes.

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce organizes the event. Executive Director Dallin Koecher said the event aims to inform Wasatch County residents about what’s available in their community.

“We don't like hearing when people say, ‘I never knew we had this business in town,’” he said. “That's kind of the genesis of this event.”

Kristine Weller / KPCW The 2025 “Ask Heber Valley Community Expo” at the Wasatch County Recreation Center.

When guests arrive, they receive a Heber Valley Chamber tote bag and a bingo card featuring event sponsors. Once the bingo card is marked off, Koecher said guests are entered into a drawing for a Midway getaway.

Visitors who brought food for the Community Action Center food bank also were entered to win prizes.

“It's a fun way to give back a little bit as well,” Koecher said.

Bill Lundskog has been a Midway resident for 18 years. He attended the expo hoping to connect with vendors to help him with plans to upgrade and restore his home.

“Every booth had something worthwhile. Might be painting the exterior of your home, might be doing some concrete work, electrical work, or maybe, you know, some banking or mortgage services,” Lundskog said. “It's nice to know what's offered right here in Heber Valley, without having to go somewhere else and outsource.”

