© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Adults required at ‘Minecraft’ movie after ‘chicken jockey’ trend hits Heber

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published April 14, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
Warner Bros. Pictures

Heber residents are sharing safety concerns after reports of rowdy behavior at a screening of “A Minecraft Movie” at Heber’s Avon Theater.

Heber City Councilmember Aaron Cheatwood reported on social media Saturday, April 12, that the evening’s screening of “Minecraft” had descended into chaos.

“So much popcorn thrown, sodas thrown on people and seats, candy everywhere, shirtless kids, people on shoulders chicken fighting in front of the screen, lacrosse ball was thrown at the screen and dented it,” he wrote. “There is no way there is not hundreds of dollars of damage to the theater.”

The unruly behavior is part of a larger national trend of moviegoers shouting lines in the theater and jumping on the viral “chicken jockey” TikTok trend, throwing popcorn and climbing on each other’s shoulders.

Heber locals, however, were not amused, commenting they were “appalled” by the mayhem.

“Good Lord!” one person wrote. “These kids need help.”

KPCW reached out to Heber Valley Entertainment, which owns the theater, and did not hear back Monday.

However, the theater commented on social media it stopped the movie when things got out of hand and said some teens stayed behind to help clean up the mess.

It also said kids will need an adult with them to attend any remaining showings.

Meanwhile, Utah filmmaker Jared Hess, the film’s director, told Entertainment Weekly he loves seeing the reaction videos.

“It’s weird when you’re having too much fun and the cops get called,” the “Napoleon Dynamite” creator said. “But man, I’m just glad people are making memories with their friends and families.”

Heber police told KPCW they hadn’t received any reports related to the weekend’s movie misbehavior.

“Minecraft” is the top-grossing box office movie so far this year, bringing in around $280 million since its release April 4.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler