Classic novel turned musical is TVT’s spring production

The production is based on Lousia May Alcott’s civil war era novel, “Little Women.” Abbie Scott plays one of the title characters, Jo March.

“It's a beautiful adaptation,” Scott said. “The classic book really is such a special part of so many people's childhoods, and it's beautiful to watch it come to the stage. It's a musical, so it has multiple songs, and it follows the lead character, Jo and her story and her family's story. She has three sisters and her mother, and it follows their stories as they grow up and embrace all the challenges of losing family and also just learning that they have to let go of family and let them live their own dreams.”

The production is directed by Kristen Hughes. Because it’s a community theater and all the actors are volunteers, Scott said they decided to run two casts, making it easier to accommodate schedules.

Performances run on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. through May 3. There is a final matinee on May 3 at 2:00 p.m. A special catered dinner theater will be held Saturday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m.

“ TVT [Timpanogos Valley Theater], where we are performing, is a beautiful social hall unique to Heber, and it's really fun that we get to perform in that space,” Scott said. “And also, it is a unique historical building, and so it has a couple of updates that are really necessary to help the theater keep running and help actors be comfortable and the patrons be comfortable. So, they're doing a dinner theater to be able to fundraise for that. And it's this Saturday. You can buy individual tickets, or you can buy a whole table for your family to come watch.”