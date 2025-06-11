Jordanelle Ridge seeks updates to road plans

Jordanelle Ridge will add over 6,000 units of housing to northern Heber City east of U.S. 40, and with that comes additional traffic.

City engineer Russ Funk said the proposed transportation plan changes have been in the works for a while, and there are three main modifications.

The first has to do with how the neighborhood connects to state Route 32, the main road to access the northern portion of Jordanelle Ridge.

Originally planned as a public road connecting two sections of the development and leading out to SR-32, it will now be gated for internal traffic.

Instead, a different road will bring cars between the neighborhood and the main highway.

“Looking at most of the growth that’s going to happen up in this area, this is a shorter route, probably a more efficient route, will function better,” Funk said.

A second change affects the southeastern corner of the plans, where developers and the council have discussed whether to construct a road linking Jordanelle Ridge with Little Pole Road.

Funk said city leaders want to require a fire road with some public access. It’s possible a larger public road could be built there in the future.

The final major change to the plan will add a road connecting the northeast corner of Jordanelle Ridge to the Benloch Ranch development farther east.

“What we ended up recommending, and what has been agreed to, is that it will be treated as a private road initially, up until 50% of the units have occupancy in this development, at which time it will be dedicated to the city and become the responsibility of the city,” he said.

At its meeting June 10, the planning commission recommended the city council approve the changes to the Jordanelle Ridge transportation plan.

Heber City annexed the 8,000-acre development in 2020 after Wasatch County had already granted density for the land. The homes will be developed over the course of about 40 years.

