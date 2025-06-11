Wasatch Back teams compete in Salt Lake Red Bull Soapbox Race

In soapbox racing, homemade, non-motorized carts sprint down a custom course that consists of turns, jumps and obstacles.

This weekend, 43 teams of up to five members will perform a skit of their choosing before propelling their cart down the course.

Each team has chosen a theme and name for their cart. Beau Frentheway from Heber is leading one team. His group includes three of his brothers and his manager at Park City Bike & Demo — they dubbed themselves the “ Cheddy Blastahz ” and will drive a rally mail truck named the “Blastachino.”

“Basically just means we're going to go fast and jump along. I custom built it. I cut apart a mini four-wheeler and used a couple parts from that,” he said. “[I] spent countless nights up to like 3 a.m. building it.”

1 of 2 — Red Bull Soapbox Race Blastichino build.jpg Beau Frentheway and the "Cheddy Blastahz” and will drive a rally mail truck named the “Blastachino” at a national Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City. Beau Frentheway 2 of 2 — Red Bull Soapbox Race Blastachino build 2.jpg Beau Frentheway and the "Cheddy Blastahz” and will drive a rally mail truck named the “Blastachino” at a national Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City. Beau Frentheway

Frentheway said the Blastachino was built for under $300 using scrap metal and his welding knowledge. It features wheelbarrow wheels and tires.

“We've seen a lot of bike wheels break during the soapbox, so we went with wheelbarrow because they're a little bit stronger,” Frentheway said. “And then I wanted a lot of suspension, just because that's who I am. So it has about nine inches of travel on it. It's a pretty comfy ride.”

As part of the soapbox race, each team must create a 30-second skit before pushing off their vehicles. Frentheway said his teammates will wear Lycra road bike outfits. Then Frentheway and one other team member, wearing baggy downhill clothes, will pretend to steal the cart.

Frentheway said he built the Blastachino in the same building as another Heber team. Perry Dickson heads the team for his rug cleaning service, Loom Rug Spa . He said Frentheway and his team used to work for him at Slim & Knobby's Bike Shop in Heber before the bike company Trek Bicycle bought the shop.

Dickson said his vehicle is named the “ Loom-inaughty .” He also used his welding experience to build it.

“The car I've built, the design has bicycle brakes and rotors on it, 170-mm rotors from like downhill bikes, and then hydraulic brakes,” he said. “I feel really confident in the design itself, not just that it'll survive, but it will actually, like, thrive.”

Dickson said his team has test-driven the vehicle and it easily handles potholes at 45 mph. For his team’s skit, Dickson said they plan to promote his carpet cleaning business.

“We're bringing a dirty rug that we're going to lay over it. We're going to bring some brushes. We're not allowed to use liquid soaps, anything that, like, would leave any residue. So we're just going to be kind of brushing it like we're cleaning and then pull it off of the car, and then I'll jump in,” he said.

1 of 2 — Red Bull Soapbox Race Loom-inaughty.jpg Perry Dickson and his team from his rug cleaning service, Loom Rug Spa, will compete in a national Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City in a cart dubbed the "Loom-inaughty." Perry Dickson 2 of 2 — Red Bull Soapbox Race Loom-inaughty cart.jpg Perry Dickson and his team from his rug cleaning service, Loom Rug Spa, will compete in a national Red Bull Soapbox Race in Salt Lake City in a cart dubbed the "Loom-inaughty." Perry Dickson

And from Park City, team “ Beehave Yourself ” will be driving their cart inspired by Utah’s state symbol, “Beeline to the Finish Line.”

Teams will be judged on creativity, cart design, showmanship of their skit, course navigation and race time.

Gates open to the free event Saturday at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony and racing around noon.

