Morgan Murdock aims to be a ‘bridge-builder’ on Heber City Council

Murdock said he honed his skills in conflict resolution, patience and open-mindedness over his years as an educator and administrator in local schools. Now, the longtime elementary and special education teacher said he’s ready to put those strengths to use in local government.

After considering a run for city council for a decade, Murdock said this is the right time for him to give back to Heber: he has two children left in school and is currently self-employed remodeling homes.

“I’m committed to do the work,” he said. “I’m a collaborative person. I’m able to listen, I’m able to weigh both sides and have compassion for other people and their views, and I just think that those are some qualities that are needed in the city council right now.”

Murdock said he’s mindful of Heber City’s rapid growth. He’s studied the Envision Heber 2050 planning document and said strengthening Main Street and advocating for affordable housing are among his top priorities.

He pointed to Deer Valley East Village, projected to create thousands of jobs in the coming years.

“Where are they going to live? Are they all going to commute from Salt Lake and Utah counties?” he said. “This is a Summit County issue as well, not just Wasatch County and Heber City, but we’ve got to find creative ways to provide affordable housing for teachers, police officers, firefighters, county and city employees, and families in general.”

He said he wants to research deed restrictions and incentivize infill housing units on existing large lots.

He also values open space and recreation.

Murdock’s roots in the valley run deep: his ancestor, Joseph Stacy Murdock, was one of the earliest settlers. Murdock and his wife moved to Heber 16 years ago with their seven children.

“I love this city,” he said. “I’ve raised my family here, and as a resident, I know the city. I know some of the strengths and the challenges. I’m passionate about making Heber City a better place to live for future generations.”

Murdock said the community is “at a crossroads” and encouraged residents to make their voices heard by registering to vote.

In the primary election Aug. 12, Heber locals will choose four of the nine city council candidates to make it to the Nov. 4 ballot. There are two open seats on the council.