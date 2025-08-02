Park City Mountain, lift maintenance union reach tentative agreement

The resort and the Park City Lift Maintenance Union announced in a joint statement Friday evening they have reached a tentative agreement that would be effective through May 1, 2028.

The union’s bargaining committee is unanimously recommending ratification of the agreement by its members, according to the statement.

Park City Mountain and the union have agreed not to comment until after the agreement is ratified.

The Park City Lift Maintenance Union formed in December 2022. According to the union, it was the first lift maintenance and resort electrician union in the country . After 13 months of negotiations, the union signed its first two-year agreement with Vail Resorts in December of 2023. The agreement added new pay and safety policies.