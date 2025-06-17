© 2025 KPCW

Pilot injured in small plane crash landing at Heber Valley Airport

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published June 17, 2025 at 3:32 PM MDT
The plane flipped upside down while the pilot was practicing grass landings.
Courtesy Heber City Police Department
The plane flipped upside down while the pilot was practicing grass landings.

Heber City Police officers said the 39-year-old pilot was “alert and walking” when they arrived.

The Wasatch Fire District and Heber City Police were called to the airport around 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 17.

Officers said the plane flipped upside down as the pilot tried to land at the airport about a mile south of downtown Heber City.

He was the only person in the plane and received minor cuts and abrasions in the crash.

The pilot told first responders he crashed while practicing grass landings.

A Wasatch Fire District spokesperson said no fuel was spilled in the crash.

No other damage or injuries were reported.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler