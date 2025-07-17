Photography exhibit spotlights 100 years of Heber history

A new photo exhibit, organized by the Community Alliance for Main Street, invites locals to take a walk through the Heber Valley’s past.

“We have really uncovered a treasure with these photos,” CAMS Executive Director Rachel Kahler said.

She said she’s excited to share 100 years of Heber stories and milestones with the community – largely thanks to a trove of black-and-white photos from the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

The exhibit, which runs July 19 through September 2 at the library, features a curated selection of those photographs, captured by the late George Strebel and preserved by his daughter and a Midway resident, Jim Kohler.

Kahler said the photos create a rich portrait of Heber’s past, from 1925 to 2025.

“We want to embrace the history and these stories of people that have lived here and find a way to archive them so that future generations have them,” she said.

She said the exhibit includes stories about early telephone switchboard operators, the advent of the Heber Valley Airport, the flood of 1983 and more.

1 of 3 — Switchboard Operators.jpg Telephone switchboard operators work in this undated photograph by George Strebel. Courtesy Rachel Kahler 2 of 3 — Heber City First Trash Collection Truck PC George Strebel.jpg An undated photograph by George Strebel shows Heber's first trash collection truck. Courtesy Rachel Kahler 3 of 3 — The Hub Cafe Original by George Strebel.jpg The Hub, captured in this undated photograph by George Strebel, still stands today in downtown Heber. Courtesy Rachel Kahler

Kahler said she hopes newcomers to the valley will stop by the library to learn more about the community. And she encouraged anyone who has old journals, photos or stories to share to reach out to the Wasatch County Library.

“It’s the beginning,” she said. “I hope that through more storytelling and more collection, we can just grow this exhibit – both to collect the local history as well as collect people’s reflection of their own stories about how growing up in Heber, or their experience with Heber, has impacted them.”

She said recent CAMS projects focused on Heber’s past, including this exhibit and the walking tour plaques outside several dozen Heber homes, are labors of love.

“I do love this community, and I’ve loved the opportunity to dig into these stories and narratives that are well before me,” she said. “I do hope these stories live on past me for future generations.”

The project was funded through a $1,500 Trails, Arts and Parks grant from Heber City. The Heber Historic Preservation Commission and half a dozen volunteers helped create the exhibit.