Townhome proposal heads to Heber planning commission

Gary Bush owns a little under two acres of land along north U.S. 40 between University Avenue and Moulton Lane. He wants to build 10 townhomes on the land, with commercial space on the ground floor.

Currently, his property is part of Wasatch County’s “town core” zone, which allows six residential units per acre. He is asking to be annexed into Heber City and added to the University Village zone, which also allows six units per acre.

Bush says two of the townhomes would be deed-restricted, affordable units. That means those units will not count toward the total density for his proposal.

He pitched his idea to the Heber City Council in June 2024. The vote was split. Under the rules, when the council can’t reach a decision, an annexation petition automatically moves forward.

Next, the project needs a recommendation from the Heber City Planning Commission. The commission will review Bush’s proposal at its meeting Tuesday, Aug. 12, and share its opinion with the city council for a later public hearing.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit related to Bush’s property is still working its way through 4th District Court. He was charged in August 2023 with alleged violation of county zoning ordinance after his neighbor complained about building materials being stored on the land and structures going up there without a permit. Bush has pleaded not guilty.

City staff advise the planning commission to recommend approving the annexation.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday. For an agenda and a link to attend online, visit the city website.

