UDOT adds traffic light to Heber’s Coyote Ridge intersection

The Utah Department of Transportation installed a traffic light at the intersection of Coyote Canyon Parkway and U.S. 40 and plans to turn on the signal by the end of this week.

UDOT regional spokesperson Wyatt Woolley said the traffic light, outside the Coyote Ridge neighborhood, just needs a little more work before it’s ready to go.

“We have to wait for it to dry out, and then we’ve got to paint some lines on the roads,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 13.

After that, UDOT will do some testing to make sure it’s working as it should.

“If everything goes according to plan, it should be up and running by this Friday,” Woolley said. “If not, next week.”

The light is intended to make it safer for people to turn left into and out of the neighborhood.

According to a survey UDOT conducted this summer, nearly 70% of Wasatch County drivers say they’ve experienced close calls on north U.S. 40, including dangerous left turns and vehicles crossing the center line.

Separately, UDOT is considering whether to add concrete barriers down the middle of that stretch of highway.