Most Wasatch County drivers have close calls on north US 40

UDOT asked Wasatch County drivers to share their experiences on U.S. 40 to help decide whether to install concrete barriers along the highway from River Road to 1200 North.

The proposed barriers are in response to a spate of bad crashes on that stretch. Since January 2017, UDOT reports there have been 49 opposite-direction crashes on those three miles of road, including eight fatalities and 22 serious injuries.

But UDOT is also interested in preventing other dangerous situations on U.S. 40.

In a survey last month, over 400 people shared what it’s like to drive on the road.

Nearly 50% of respondents said they “rarely” or “never” feel safe driving there.

Just under 70% said they’ve experienced near misses on the highway, including dangerous left turns and vehicles crossing the center line.

Half of those surveyed said they avoid going to destinations in that section of U.S. 40.

Drivers overwhelmingly support UDOT’s proposed barriers, with 86% saying longer travel times are worth it if it means fewer serious and deadly crashes.

If UDOT moves forward with the barriers, it will also add several traffic lights so left turns are only allowed at certain intersections.

One traffic light will be installed by the end of summer for access to the Coyote Ridge neighborhood, according to UDOT regional spokesperson Wyatt Woolley.

Design of the rest of the project will happen this fall.

To see all the survey results, visit UDOT's Heber Valley website.