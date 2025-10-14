Church appeals judge’s decision to block Heber Valley temple construction

Lawyers have been tussling for almost two years over plans for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to build a temple in Wasatch County.

Last month, a 4th District judge ruled all construction must halt while the Utah Supreme Court hears an appeal over the legality of the development plans.

Attorneys for the church, however, are reluctant to accept that ruling.

On Oct. 10, they filed a motion for expedited review with the Supreme Court, arguing the construction delays interfere with church members’ freedom to worship and violate the church’s property rights. The attorneys also say the delays will add millions of dollars to construction costs.

The lawyers want the Supreme Court to vacate the district court’s injunction – that is, to let the church resume construction.

The church’s request is the latest legal salvo in a case that began soon after Wasatch County councilmembers approved temple plans in November 2023.

Four Heber residents who live across from the proposed temple site on Center Street argued the county council broke the law when it voted to allow the project.

The temple is planned for an 18-acre site just east of the Heber City limits. It will be 88,000 square feet, with a 210-foot steeple.