Thousands of Utahns rally for ‘No Kings’ protests

The Salt Lake Tribune reports an estimated 11,000 people filled the steps at the Capitol in Salt Lake City for a peaceful protest, while smaller groups mobilized in Ogden, Moab, Cedar City and more.

In the Wasatch Back, The Park Record reports over 1,000 people waved signs and sang outside City Hall in Heber.

And in Kamas, a small contingent of about seven people gathered on a street corner for a local protest.

NPR reports this weekend marked the second massive wave of nationwide “No Kings” protests, with events in all 50 states. Organizers estimated Saturday’s rallies drew nearly 7 million protesters across the country.

The protests came as a federal government shutdown continues and the National Guard patrols in Democratic-led cities.

Republican lawmakers, meanwhile, have called the protests anti-American, with House Speaker Mike Johnson describing the weekend’s demonstrations as a “hate America rally.”