Residents asked to name new City Park community center

Councilmember Ed Parigian said “PCCC,” for Park City Community Center, is too similar to other local acronyms like the Christian Center of Park City (CCPC) and Park City Community Church (PCCC).

“And it doesn't roll off the tongue like the MARC, you know? ‘I'm going to go to the MARC, Municipal Athletic Recreation Center,’” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 17.

The city broke ground on the new building by the park’s volleyball and basketball courts in August. The existing courts and playground will be closed during construction and also get upgrades.

Residents can submit ideas for a catchy name and/or acronym to jmoran@parkcity.gov.