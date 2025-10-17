© 2025 KPCW

Deer Valley unveils fresh trail map with new chairlifts, terrain

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published October 17, 2025 at 1:56 PM MDT
Deer Valley Resort
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Deer Valley Resort

The new map, hand-painted by renowned artist Rad Smith, highlights seven additional chairlifts and nearly 80 new ski runs debuting this winter.

Deer Valley has released its updated trail map for this ski season, illustrating the latest phase of the resort’s expansion.

Deer Valley’s skiable terrain now totals more than 4,300 acres, more than double the resort’s original footprint.

The expanded terrain includes the new 10-passenger East Village Express gondola connecting the new base area along U.S. Highway 40 to trails at Park Peak.

Deer Valley’s buildout will continue in the years ahead with additional terrain and lifts planned for Hail Peak in 2026-2027 season, followed by future development on South Peak in later phases.

Season passholders can hit the slopes starting Saturday, Nov. 29, before the resort opens to the public Dec. 1.

Deer Valley Resort is a financial supporter of KPCW.
