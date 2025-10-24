Heber mayoral candidates talk growth, taxes, downtown revitalization

The forum at the Wasatch County Senior Center Oct. 23 was moderated by KPCW and the Heber Leadership Academy.

Incumbent Heber City Mayor Heidi Franco told the crowd of around 100 residents she’s kept her campaign promises from four years ago. Franco said she opposed expansion of the local airport and worked to improve and protect air and water quality – causes she will remain committed to if reelected.

“I want to pledge to you that I will not subsidize new development with property taxes or sales taxes, because subsidized development is not sustainable development,” Franco said. “I also pledge that I will focus on real needs, not just a high-cost wish list that our city budget doesn’t have.”

Her opponent, incumbent councilmember Scott Phillips, said Heber has become a better place under his service.

“I know that the growth is extremely hard,” Phillips said. “Most of this was put in motion many, many, many years ago. But I have seen next-generation kids and families be able to move into some of those homes… and I think that’s one of the main goals I keep hearing, is ‘I want my kids to be able to live here.’”

As mayor, Phillips said he would seek to build consensus among the council to find solutions.

Over the hour-long forum, the pair discussed property taxes, downtown development, Heber Valley bypass routes and preparation for the 2034 Winter Games. They also answered questions from the public.

Heber City is a financial supporter of KPCW.