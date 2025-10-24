© 2025 KPCW

Park City to start fall prescribed burn season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:25 PM MDT
U.S. Forest Service crews perform ground ignitions along Mirror Lake Highway Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Crews with Alpine Forestry and Park City will conduct prescribed burns in town starting Monday, Oct. 27.

Crews will begin burns in the Prospector area near the SOS trail.

Prescribed burns are used to reduce wildfire fuels in the area and promote forest health.

The late-October burns are part of the city’s fall 2025 burn season.

There are about 200 piles throughout the Prospector, Ontario Mine Bench and Treasure Hill areas for prescribed burns. Operations are expected to continue through December.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
