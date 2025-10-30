Local playwrights return to Heber City with original play

The idea for “The Girl in the Yellow Dress” came to Tal Hughes when he was a high school student, sitting in the audience at the Timpanogos Valley Theatre in Heber City.

“I remember just having this distinct idea for a story, where a little girl in a yellow dress helps a teenage boy kind of navigate the difficulties of growing up,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 29.

When the house lights came up, Hughes shared his idea with his friend Ethan Scott. Before long, the two were pitching their script to the theater, and the play debuted in 2022.

Three years later, Scott said the heart of the play is the same, but it’s been revised and polished. Its new run begins Nov. 7.

Full Interview: Ethan Scott and Tal Hughes Listen • 9:33

“When we did ‘The Girl in the Yellow Dress’ the first time, we felt like it was something that we really learned a lot from,” Scott said. “We learned from it, and our cast taught us things.”

Scott and Hughes are joined by some familiar faces this time around. The lead actor from the play’s debut will now help direct the show, and the people leading the music and costumes are the same.

Hughes is the director, and Scott is the stage manager. Now both in college, they’re juggling preparations for the play with busy class schedules.

Hughes said they’re grateful the Timpanogos Valley Theatre took a chance on them back in high school – and is welcoming their play back this fall.

“So much support, even more than we had the last time – it’s been fantastic,” he said.

The show runs Nov. 7-15. Tickets start at $10. For showtimes, visit the theater's website.