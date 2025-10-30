© 2025 KPCW

Park City’s Main Street to close for Howl-o-ween, spooky gallery stroll

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:15 PM MDT
Photo of Mayor McCheese and family on Park City Main Street during Halloween.
KPCW
Mayor McCheese and family on Park City Main Street during Halloween.

Friday Park City’s Main Street will play host to ghouls, ghosts — and their pups — as part of the town’s annual Howl-o-ween festivities.

The street will close to vehicles at 2 p.m.

Old Town businesses will open their doors for trick-or-treaters from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Residents and their dogs are encouraged to stop by in spooktacular costumes.

Main Street’s galleries will also open for the monthly stroll, this time with a spooky twist.

Kendall Kelly with the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County said for those who like to get off the beaten path, a Kearns Boulevard gallery will also be handing out candy.

“You will also be able to come to Create PC, over on Kearns Boulevard and do the same,” she said on KPCW’s Local News Hour Thursday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Arts Council of Park City and Summit County's Andrea Zavala and Kendall Kelley on the Local News Hour

Dogs are allowed on Park City’s free buses, as long as they are leashed, muzzled and riding in the pet-friendly zone at the back of the bus.

Parking is free at the Richardson Flat park-and-ride. A flat parking fee of China Bridge will be in place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Create PC will continue the spooky season festivities after Halloween with its Día de los Muertos celebration.

Andrea Zavala with the arts council said the activities are open to everyone.

“It's really a very rooted tradition that most of us should know about,” she said.”It's a tradition that connects us to nature, life and death and it’s just interesting.”

The Nov. 1 Día de los Muertos celebration at Create PC runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a community “ofrenda," traditional food, face painting and crafts.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
