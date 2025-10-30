© 2025 KPCW

UDOT unveils vision for statewide paved trail network

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published October 30, 2025 at 3:10 PM MDT
the bottom of Parleys Canyon on Interstate 80 (above).
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT hopes the Utah Trail Network will allow residents to choose different ways to get to work besides cars.

The "interstate system of paved trails" could include Parleys Canyon, the rail trail and Provo Canyon.

Utah Department of Transportation
Click for a high-resolution PDF version of the map.

The Utah Trail Network Visionary Trail Map shows an ambitious network of trails for pedestrians and cyclists.

“Think of this as like the interstate system of paved trails.” Utah Department of Transportation Trails Division Director Stephanie Tomlin said on KPCW's ”Local News Hour.” “We now have the guiding star, the North Star so to speak, of where UDOT will be going as we move this program along.”

The map released Tuesday isn’t a binding document. But it outlines 3,100 miles of trails connecting 208 cities and towns, 33 colleges and at least 74 transit stations. Nine in 10 Utahns would live within 1 mile of the trail network.

Click here to read more about the initiative.

FULL INTERVIEW: UDOT Trails Division Director Stephanie Tomlin

Locally, UDOT has its eye on trails in Parleys and Provo canyons, extending into Park City, Heber, Midway, Kamas and Oakley.

“It really is about creating commuting options for people,” Tomlin said. “Of course we know these types of trails are great from a recreation standpoint, but we're the department of transportation. We're really trying to help people choose active transportation as a mode.”

Another line on the map overlaps with the Historic Union Pacific Rail Trail, which is paved within Park City limits but gravel the rest of the way to Coalville.

Summit County, which is in talks to take over trail management from Utah State Parks, has polled residents on paving it and found them split.

According to the county’s Rail Trail Corridor Plan, the path is often used by horseback riders.

It emphasizes the rail trail as a recreational asset, but also says residents want a better maintained trail, which pavement could deliver.

From Tomlin’s perspective, UDOT doesn’t do anything without a feasibility study, which means gathering public input.

“A feasibility study is really an important part of the process to understand where a paved trail makes the most sense,” she said.

Based on that, the trail map is subject to change.

UDOT is actively studying the section of the rail trail between state Route 248 and Interstate 80.
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
