Heber City drafts water conservation plan

In 2022, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring most Utah cities and towns to adopt a plan for water use and conservation. They set a deadline for the end of 2025.

Now, Heber leaders are adding a water conservation section to the city’s general plan. The planning commission looked at a draft at its meeting Oct. 28.

City manager Matt Brower said the new water plan is part of Heber’s larger effort to conserve natural resources.

“Heber City has actually been fairly proactive in trying to conserve water,” he said. “For example, we are in the process of wrapping up a multi-year capital project where we are establishing meters on all of our pressurized irrigation customer accounts.”

As new development transforms Wasatch County, Brower said securing water rights is a key step before any project is approved for construction.

“We do not approve developments unless they can validate that they have [the] necessary water rights,” he said.

Later this fall, the city council will need to vote on whether to formally adopt the water plan.

It includes information about where Heber gets its water, how developments can save water, and ideas for how to educate locals about conservation.

