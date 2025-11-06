Franco, Barney win new terms in Heber; Murdock to join council

Incumbent Mayor Heidi Franco has secured a second term as Heber City’s top elected official.

Numbers released Thursday afternoon, Nov. 6, show she won 53% of the vote, compared to challenger Scott Phillips’ 47%.

Franco told KPCW she’s grateful to win another term.

“I’m really thankful to all of my Heber City neighbors,” she said. “I’m so thankful for their trust, and I want to keep that trust. I am going to work so hard to keep the pledges that I’ve made.”

About 42% of Heber’s roughly 10,000 registered voters participated in this year’s election. Franco encouraged them to stay engaged and get involved in the city.

She also said she’s looking forward to working with the winners of the city council election, Yvonne Barney and Morgan Murdock.

“I’ve been reaching out to both of them where we can continue to discuss the issues from the campaign,” she said. “We’ll just keep working hard to serve the public and to make sure that we’re doing our very best for the citizens.”

Her challenger in the race, Councilmember Scott Phillips, said he’s proud to have run an issues-based campaign and to have gotten to know so many voters.

Like Franco, he urged Heber locals to stay informed about what’s happening in city government.

“To voters in Heber, please know that your voice is important, and your decision does make a difference,” he said. “It’s important to be informed on the issues, on the candidates, to take that research to the polls and stay curious.”

Councilmember Yvonne Barney won a second term this election. She did not immediately respond to KPCW’s request for comment Thursday, but previously said she would focus on the cost of living if reelected.

Barney and first-time candidate Murdock finished just one vote apart, with about 27% of the vote each.

Murdock will take over the council seat vacated by Phillips, who opted for the mayor’s race instead of seeking a second council term.

“I was definitely humbled to see the election results, and I’m just so grateful for the support and trust so many residents have shown,” Murdock said.

He said one of his top priorities is hiring a full-time housing director to work for affordable housing solutions countywide.

Candidates Corey Noyes and Nick López received about 24% and 23% of the vote, respectively.

To see the updated Heber City election results, visit the state election results website.

Results are preliminary and could fluctuate slightly between now and the election audit Nov. 17.