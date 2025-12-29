4 men on probation after summer stabbing in Heber

Five Heber men were arrested and charged in 4th District Court following the stabbings, which left one person in critical condition and another with a leg wound. The charges included attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

KSL reports four of the five court cases have been resolved through plea agreements that saw some charges dismissed. A fifth man has a hearing in January.

21-year-old Jose Manuel Gervacio pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated assault. His sentence of one to 15 years was suspended, and he was placed on “zero tolerance probation” for four years.

26-year-old Justin Joel Ortiz pleaded no contest to a reduced charge of abetting aggravated assault. A five-year prison term was suspended and he was placed on probation for three years.

18-year-old Cristian Gervacio pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice for giving his cousin a ride after the stabbing. His plea is being held abeyance for two years while he’s on probation.

And 29-year-old Johnny Gervacio pleaded guilty to assault. His jail sentence was suspended, and he will serve two years on probation.

22-year-old David Gervacio is the only one whose case is not resolved. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. His next court hearing is Jan. 21.