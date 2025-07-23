© 2025 KPCW

Two more men sought in Heber stabbings turn themselves in

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 23, 2025 at 4:56 PM MDT
police-car-crime-arrest
Tomasz Zajda
/
Adobe Stock
.

All five men believed to be involved in a stabbing at a Heber birthday party Sunday are now in custody. Police say the final two suspects turned themselves in Tuesday night.

Prosecutors have charged all five people with attempted murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. One is also charged with drug possession.

The charges come after two men were stabbed, one critically, at a Heber restaurant during a party July 20.

Heber City Police believe the five people acted together during the stabbing.

Three of them, Cristian, David and Johnny Gervacio, were arrested at their home Monday evening.

Two others voluntarily went to the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office to turn themselves in, just hours after Heber police circulated their photos in the community.

Justin Joel Ortiz, 26, asked to speak with law enforcement around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and was arrested, according to a Heber police news release. Previously, officers had not identified him in security camera footage from the night of the stabbings.

Earlier Tuesday, police obtained a warrant to arrest Jose Manual Gervacio, 20, for his involvement in the attack. Police say he surrendered shortly before midnight Tuesday.

All five men are being held without bail in the Wasatch County Jail. Initial appearances haven’t yet been scheduled for Jose Gervacio and Justin Ortiz. Cristian, David and Johnny Gervacio each have a preliminary hearing July 30 in 4th District Court.
Heber City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
