Heber selects firm to redesign City Park, promises community input

Enhancing the park is part of Envision Central Heber’s plans to bring new life to downtown. To help shape the project, the council hired the Salt Lake City consulting firm Terracon.

Councilmember Sid Ostergaard said he thinks the city made the right choice after hours of interviews with companies.

“They have done many projects like this throughout the state,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 13. “They know what they’re doing.”

Ostergaard said he’s glad to see the company has experience applying for grants and finding other creative ways to fund its projects.

“That’s huge for us as a city,” he said. “We want to self-fund this park and the design of it and the building of it, via going after grants and making sure that we’re not using taxpayer money to do this.”

He said all the ideas for the park are still just concepts. Design elements like an ice ribbon or a splash pad will rely on community feedback.

The city must finalize its contract with Terracon, then it will move forward with public outreach and planning.

Heber City already finished the first phase of reimagining the park. Its new bandshell and “festival street” opened over the summer.

