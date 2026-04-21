Recycle Utah celebrates Earth Day with dinner, waste collection

A few tickets remain for the Recycle Utah’s annual Earth Day Celebration on April 22 at Twisted Fern. Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht said the $100 tickets include appetizers, beverages and a look ahead at what’s next for the organization.

“We've been doing this for many years,” Hecht said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” April 21. “We are looking forward to this one very much so because we have some pretty big announcements about the land and new facility and all sorts of really cool things going on right now.”

Hecht said a public benefit analysis published last week shows that the land donation from Park City Municipal is a clear community benefit. This analysis is a required step before the property can be transferred to the nonprofit.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah's Andy Hecht and Chelsea Hafer Listen • 10:53

Meanwhile, changes are underway at the Recycling Center on Woodbine Way to prepare for construction work this summer to underground nearby power lines.

“That's a big, huge project between Park City, [the Utah Department of Transportation] and Rocky Mountain Power, and we were told that the whole back wall, the fence line, has to move in seven and a half feet,” he explained. “As soon as we found out that was happening, we jumped on it. We're like, ‘Hey, let's just get ready, because when these guys are ready to start the contract construction, we can't be a delay for them.’ So, we restructured where our plastic tent is, and just some minor shifting around.”

Following Earth Day, Recycle Utah is co-hosting the biannual Hazardous Waste Collection Day April 25. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Silver King parking lot at Park City Mountain.

Bikes in any condition will also be accepted to support the Bicycle Collective charitable programs. Unusable bike parts will be recycled.

Residents can also avoid a trip to the landfill during the first Dumpster Days of the year, April 30 to May 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Boneyard parking lot next to Recycle Utah. Two dumpsters will be available—one for yard waste and one for large household items, like couches.

Mattresses will not be accepted at Dumpster Days, but they can be dropped off during Saturday’s Hazardous Waste event for a $20 fee.

Recycle Utah is a financial supporter of KPCW.