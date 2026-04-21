Park City seeking artist proposals for bus stop designs

Local transit users may have noticed eight bus stops got an artistic upgrade last summer.

Michael Murdock’s piece featuring a Chickadee wearing a baseball cap is at the Ironhorse stop near Walgreens and Elizabeth Walsh’s work is at four stops around town. Each has similar mountain designs, but different color schemes that correspond with the bus line.

Now, Park City is once again seeking artists to grace 21 more stops with their work.

Public art coordinator Stephanie Valdez said the project’s theme is “timeless connections.” So, the Public Art Advisory Board is looking for designs inspired by Park City’s rich cultural heritage, natural landscapes and community spirit.

“They really want to implement wayfinding,” she said. “It's one of their goals, and helps visitors and the public get around and, you know, help our riders understand where they're going and a little bit of history.”

Artists can submit proposals for three sizes of bus shelters: 13 small, six medium, and two large. Proposals can feature a cohesive design for multiple sites, or can be specific to one location.

Valdez said the art additions began as part of a 2024 citywide renovation project. Through a phased process, 72 stops will receive upgrades. Some have new ADA-compliant bus shelters and solar-powered real-time route and scheduling information, while others received cement pads and benches.

As work was already planned, the art advisory board decided to collaborate with Park City Transit to provide visual upgrades as well.

“This is a very unique place, and I think having that gives visitors and our local community that sense of place and understanding of this small ski town,” Valedez said.

Artists with accepted proposals will receive $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 for their installations, depending on the shelter size. Proposals are due by 5 p.m. May 1.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

