© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Journalism When It Matters Most. Donate Now.
Local News

Utah Highway Patrol says investigation into fatal SR 224 crash could take weeks

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published December 2, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST
Fatal KJ crash.jpg
Courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol
/
The Utah Highway Patrol says a black BMW careened onto a median at Kimball Junction on Saturday, hitting and killing a man who was panhandling there. The vehicle then crossed the median into oncoming lanes of traffic, colliding with an SUV. The driver of the SUV was arrested after police found 208 pounds of marijuana in his car. The driver of the BMW was not arrested.

The UHP will consult with the Summit County Attorney to determine any charges after the investigation is complete.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the cause of last weekend’s crash that claimed the life of a 56-year-old Arizona man is still under investigation.

The UHP says shortly after 9 a.m. last Saturday, a black BMW traveling toward the interstate on SR 224 crashed into another vehicle at the intersection with Ute Boulevard then crossed into the median and struck Chad Daines, who was panhandling.

After hitting Daines, the BMW continued into oncoming traffic and crashed into a white SUV.

Daines was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died Monday morning.

The SUV was later found to be transporting over 200 pounds of raw marijuana. The driver, 48-year-old Texas resident Darrell C Gutierrez, initially fled the scene, but was later arrested after attempting to claim the vehicle. He has been charged with three felonies.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told KPCW Thursday morning that the investigation into the driver of the BMW is still ongoing, and may be “several weeks” before it’s finished. The driver is not in custody and Roden said after the investigation is complete, UHP will consult with the Summit County Attorney to determine any charges.

Tags

Local NewsSummit CountyUtah Highway Patrol
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins