Utah Highway Patrol says investigation into fatal SR 224 crash could take weeks

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the cause of last weekend’s crash that claimed the life of a 56-year-old Arizona man is still under investigation.

The UHP says shortly after 9 a.m. last Saturday, a black BMW traveling toward the interstate on SR 224 crashed into another vehicle at the intersection with Ute Boulevard then crossed into the median and struck Chad Daines, who was panhandling.

After hitting Daines, the BMW continued into oncoming traffic and crashed into a white SUV.

Daines was transported to the hospital in critical condition and died Monday morning.

The SUV was later found to be transporting over 200 pounds of raw marijuana. The driver, 48-year-old Texas resident Darrell C Gutierrez, initially fled the scene, but was later arrested after attempting to claim the vehicle. He has been charged with three felonies.

UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden told KPCW Thursday morning that the investigation into the driver of the BMW is still ongoing, and may be “several weeks” before it’s finished. The driver is not in custody and Roden said after the investigation is complete, UHP will consult with the Summit County Attorney to determine any charges.

