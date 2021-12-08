Snow's coming, and Snowbasin's opening

Snowbasin will open Saturday with top to bottom skiing from the Needles Gondola and its Littlecat Express.

Lift ticket sales are closed to the public for opening weekend, with access for Snowbasin pass holders and people who have already purchased tickets.

Snowbasin Premier Pass holders can use buddy vouchers to purchase lift tickets at 50% off, or friends & family vouchers to purchase at 25% off.

Due to conditions, trails for Opening Weekend will be adjusted from previous seasons. Open trails include Porcupine Traverse, Needles Run, City Hill, Littlecat and a small portion of Strawberry Traverse.

The resort announced several upgrades for the coming season. The Middle Bowl lift was replaced with Middle Bowl Express to double capacity and shorten ride time from 12 minutes to six minutes. Middle Bowl Express is expected to open next week, pending conditions. The resort also expanded its parking, adding 350 additional stalls in the Maples and Canyon Rim lots.