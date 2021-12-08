© 2022 KPCW

Local News

Snow's coming, and Snowbasin's opening

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published December 8, 2021 at 5:38 PM MST
snowbasin_epic_pass.png
Snowbasin

Here comes the snow, and here comes the skiing. And the boarding. Snowbasin Resort is opening for the season this Saturday.

Snowbasin will open Saturday with top to bottom skiing from the Needles Gondola and its Littlecat Express.

Lift ticket sales are closed to the public for opening weekend, with access for Snowbasin pass holders and people who have already purchased tickets.

Snowbasin Premier Pass holders can use buddy vouchers to purchase lift tickets at 50% off, or friends & family vouchers to purchase at 25% off.

Due to conditions, trails for Opening Weekend will be adjusted from previous seasons. Open trails include Porcupine Traverse, Needles Run, City Hill, Littlecat and a small portion of Strawberry Traverse.

The resort announced several upgrades for the coming season. The Middle Bowl lift was replaced with Middle Bowl Express to double capacity and shorten ride time from 12 minutes to six minutes. Middle Bowl Express is expected to open next week, pending conditions. The resort also expanded its parking, adding 350 additional stalls in the Maples and Canyon Rim lots.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger