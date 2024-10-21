Park City planning board to reconsider DoubleTree hotel redevelopment

The owner of the DoubleTree hotel is seeking to demolish the site to make way for a modern mixed-use development with new condos and affordable housing, along with commercial and office space.

Architects for the project have made some changes since last appearing before the commission in August. They include reducing the overall height from 52 feet to 49 feet, adding valet and shuttle service for hotel guests, as well as additional electric vehicle charging stations and bike parking, among other design tweaks.

The commission has been critical of the project’s height, due to the property’s location at the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard, a prime entry point into Park City.

The proposal exceeds the 35 foot height limit established by city zoning and will need the commission to approve a height exception to move forward. A public hearing for the project is scheduled for the commission’s Wednesday meeting, where members could vote on the DoubleTree redevelopment plan.

Also on Wednesday, the commission will hold a work session about new code amendments for the Bonanza Park neighborhood. It’s part of a larger effort by the commission to update development rules for the neighborhood, which is ripe for redevelopment, to promote commercial vibrancy and retain housing.

The commission could also approve plans to expand the Blind Dog restaurant on Kearns Boulevard.

Wednesday’s meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.