High Valley Transit van totaled Thursday night

A High Valley Transit van was totaled Thursday evening in a collision involving another vehicle on Highland Drive. The transit district’s general manager, Caroline Rodriguez, said the two passengers and driver were treated at the scene and released.

Rodriguez said the collision was head-on with a large work pickup truck. She said the impact was powerful enough that one of the passengers slammed into and cracked the plexiglass partition separating the driver from the passengers. The passengers were checked by medical personnel on site.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said the accident occurred on Highland Drive in particularly slippery conditions.