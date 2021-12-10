© 2022 KPCW

Local News

High Valley Transit van totaled Thursday night

KPCW | By Alexander Cramer
Published December 10, 2021 at 11:26 AM MST
high_valley_van.png
High Valley Transit
/

No serious injuries stemmed from the accident.

A High Valley Transit van was totaled Thursday evening in a collision involving another vehicle on Highland Drive. The transit district’s general manager, Caroline Rodriguez, said the two passengers and driver were treated at the scene and released.

Rodriguez said the collision was head-on with a large work pickup truck. She said the impact was powerful enough that one of the passengers slammed into and cracked the plexiglass partition separating the driver from the passengers. The passengers were checked by medical personnel on site.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said the accident occurred on Highland Drive in particularly slippery conditions.

Alexander Cramer
Alexander joined KPCW in 2021 after two years reporting on Summit County for The Park Record. While there, he won many awards for covering issues ranging from school curriculum to East Side legacy agriculture operations to land-use disputes. He arrived in Utah by way of Madison, Wisconsin, and western Massachusetts, with stints living in other areas across the country and world. When not attending a public meeting or trying to figure out what a PID is, Alexander enjoys skiing, reading and watching the Celtics.
See stories by Alexander Cramer