Police warn of viral online threats of school violence

The statement from Park City police Lt. Jay Randall said the department has not been made aware of specific threats in Park City. However, some threats have been made in other school districts in Utah, and police are asking for vigilance in the community.

Parents are urged to monitor children’s social media activity and to convey to children the seriousness of making online threats. Students caught making such threats can face prosecution.

Children who see anything disturbing or threatening are reminded not to repost as that can add to fear and uncertainty and is a separate category of offense. Instead they should alert school administration and law enforcement.

Anyone who sees or hears threats of school violence can call the Park City police at 435-615-3600. People can also call the SafeUT hotline at 833-372-3388. SafeUT also has an app people can use.