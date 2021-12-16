Wreaths Across America honors fallen veterans at Park City Cemetery

The cemetery is an official Wreaths Across America (WAA) location. In partnership with the American Legion Post 14, it will host a wreath-laying ceremony, joining more than 2,700 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day.

Coordinated and led by the American Legion post and local volunteers, community members have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.

The annual event seeks to further the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach, ensuring the memory of those who served endures. This year the local ceremony will also honor Vietnam Veterans with a certificate and a 50th anniversary pin to commemorate their service.

The event is December 18. The ceremony begins at 10 am, with the wreath placement following. Community members are welcome to attend both activities.

