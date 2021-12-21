Ho ho snow! Storms predicted through the new year

The snow is forecast to start flying in earnest late Wednesday into Thursday, and National Weather Service forecaster Mike Wessler said that’s just the start.

“In this case we’re looking at through the end of the month, potentially, staying active,” he said.

He said “staying active” means a period of instability in the weather that looks like it will bring rounds of storms into Utah to chase away high-pressure sunshine.

At the conservative end, Wessler shared a forecast that showed a 75% chance Park City would receive 15 inches of snow through Sunday night. There’s a 25% chance, however, that total would hit 21 inches.

The National Weather Service forecast for the western Uinta Mountains ranges from 26 to 35 inches through Sunday, while at Alta, the totals go from 22 to 30 inches.

Meanwhile, snow forecasting website OpenSnow is predicting up to 64 inches at Park City Mountain Resort over the next 10 days and 66 inches at Deer Valley. At Alta, it’s predicting 103 inches through New Year's Eve next Friday.

And the Utah Avalanche Center is forecasting feet of snow and storms easily lasting into next week.

Avalanche forecaster Trent Meisenheimer shared data for a site near Alta that predicts 75 inches of snow through next Tuesday. He said those numbers were likely wishful thinking, but were still exciting.

“The upcoming storms look really, really good for northern Utah,” Meisenheimer said. Basically when I looked out into the weather models, it’s pretty much nonstop storms for the entire run. We're talking feet and feet of snow here. So it's really exciting. We're excited for the powder. However, the avalanche danger is going to increase significantly as a result.”

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Wasatch Back from Thursday morning to Friday evening.