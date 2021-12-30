Open or closed? Stores and businesses post holiday hours

The local Park City liquor stores at Snow Creek, Kimball Junction, and the Heber City liquor store will be open from 11 am to 7 pm on New Year’s Eve and closed on Saturday, January 1. Note that a sign on the Snow Creek location door says it may close at 6 pm on Friday.

The liquor store on Swede Alley in Park City is open noon to 8 pm on New Year’s Eve, closed Saturday, January 1.

Municipal offices in Summit and Wasatch County are closed Friday, December 31, to recognize the New Year’s holiday.

Heber City municipal office hours are 7:30 am to 6 pm Thursday and closed Friday, December 31. Park City Municipal hours are 8 am to 5 pm on Thursday and closed Friday.

The Department of Motor Vehicles in Heber, Park City, Coalville, and Kamas will be closed Friday and Saturday.

Grocery stores in the area have different hours, with The Market at Park City open Friday 6 am to 8 pm and Saturday 6 am to 9 pm.

Smiths at Kimball Junction and in Heber City will be open 24 hours Friday and Saturday.

According to its web page, the Food Town in Kamas is open 7 am to 10 pm Thursday and Friday, although their Saturday hours might differ.

