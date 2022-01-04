Park City Community Foundation resumes CEO search

Longtime Park City Community Foundation Executive Director Katie Wright stepped down in the spring of 2021. After taking longer than expected to find a suitable candidate to replace Wright, the community foundation named Joelle Kanshepolskly as interim CEO in July.

Now the search for a full-time replacement is back on. Kanshepolsky told KPCW Tuesday that applications for the new CEO & President opened up this week.

Kanshepolsky said the community foundation has been working with Chicago-based nonprofit executive search firm Kittleman & Associates since the fall.

“We have been doing our work internally, and with various stakeholders to develop the CEO profile, which is what Kittleman was working on with us throughout October, November, December to be ready to launch the search yesterday,” said Kanshepolsky.

She said the community foundation hopes to have a candidate selected as early as the spring.

“The hope would be that we will have someone in place by early summer," she said. "Late spring, early summer. Typically, these searches take time. What I always say to clients, and I know Kittleman has said this, is that we want to find the right fit, and it’s not uncommon for the process to take a few months. We want to find the right person. It’s an important job and we want to make sure someone will fit for the long term.”

A link to the announcement, along with details on the position and how to apply, can be found here.