Park City High School sees 81 active COVID cases Thursday; test to stay triggered

Beginning at 7:30 a.m., Park City High School students will be called down to the gym by their last name to test for COVID, and students testing positive will be sent home.

Test to Stay is a statewide program the Utah Department of Health implemented in schools at the start of 2021 to reduce COVID transmission on campuses.

Utah Senate Bill 107 requires schools to launch test to stay when a school exceeds a threshold number of active COVID cases within a two-week period. For schools with under 1500 students, the threshold is 30 cases, and Park City High School had 58 cases as of Wednesday night.

Principal Roger Arbabi announced to students Thursday morning that test to stay would start Friday. He emailed consent forms to parents Wednesday. Parental consent is required, but students whose parents don’t consent won’t be allowed to remain at school. They’ll have to stay at home for 10 days or until they provide a negative test result. And at-home tests do not count for that purpose.

Students who miss the testing event at school can get tested through another health care provider. All test results will be logged with Utah Department of Health.

Teachers and staff aren’t required to participate, but can if they choose.

The parent letter about test to stay:

Dear Families, As of today, Thursday, January 6, 2022, we have officially met the threshold at Park City High School for the state-mandated Test to Stay. Tomorrow - Friday, January 7, 2022, from 7:30- 11:30, we will have testing for all students. This is the same day Summit County Health Department will implement their county-wide mask mandate. Please send your child to school tomorrow with a mask, if they don’t have one we will supply one for them. The testing event will happen tomorrow at school with students called to participate. Please register your child at https://redcap.link/utah.gov-ParkCitySD prior to the start of school tomorrow. Students will be called down to the gym by their last name to test in one of our 3 stations. If they are negative they will return to in-person learning. If your child tests positive they will be sent home. If you have any questions or concerns please feel free to contact me at rarbabi@pcschools.us. Thank you, Roger Arbabi Principal Park City High School Estimadas familias: A partir de hoy, jueves 6 de enero de 2022, hemos alcanzado oficialmente el umbral en Park City High School para Test to Stay exigido por el estado. Mañana, viernes 7 de enero de 2022, de 7: 30-11: 30, tendremos exámenes para todos los estudiantes. Este es el mismo día en que el Departamento de Salud del Condado de Summit implementará su mandato de mascarillas en todo el cantado. Por favor envíe a su hijo a la escuela mañana con una máscara, si no tiene una, le proporcionaremos una. El evento de evaluación se llevará a cabo mañana en la escuela con los estudiantes llamados a participar. Registre a su hijo en https://redcap.link/utah.gov-ParkCitySD antes del comienzo de clases mañana. Los estudiantes serán llamados al gimnasio por su apellido para tomar la prueba en una de nuestras 3 estaciones. Si son negativos, volverán al aprendizaje en persona. Si su hijo da positivo en la prueba, lo enviarán a casa. Si tiene alguna pregunta o inquietud, no dude en comunicarse conmigo en rarbabi@pcschools.us. Gracias, Roger Arbabi Director Park City High School

Who Does NOT Have to Participate? Students who are in isolation when the Test to Stay event is held. Students who are quarantining at home. Students who are doing full-time remote or online learning (and therefore, not attending school in person). Students who are unable to tolerate testing due to a documented disability or other healthcare issue. Students under age 18 whose parents do not consent to testing.



Students who miss the testing event at the school may get tested at a testing provider of their choice.

It must be within 2 days of the Test to Stay Event Students should show proof of the test result to the school. Per UDOH guidelines “At home PCR or antigen test results should not be allowed.”



Students under age 18 MUST have parent permission. Please register your child at: https://redcap.link/utah.gov-ParkCitySD





The student has a Negative Test

Students will continue with in-person learning



The student has a Positive Test

Students will quarantine according to Updated Guidance 2022 (see attached) Contract tracing will happen at the school site.



The student did not participate in the Test to Stay Event

The student should quarantine at home for 10 days. Students may return to in-person learning after 10 days or as soon as they get a negative test result. (see guidelines above for missed tests).¹



¿Quién NO tiene que participar? Estudiantes que están aislados cuando se lleva a cabo el evento Test to Stay. Estudiantes que están en cuarentena en casa. Estudiantes que están haciendo aprendizaje en línea o remoto a tiempo completo (y por lo tanto, no asisten a la escuela en persona). Estudiantes que no pueden tolerar las pruebas debido a una discapacidad documentada u otro problema de salud. Estudiantes menores de 18 años cuyos padres no dan su consentimiento para la prueba.



Los estudiantes que se pierdan el evento de evaluación en la escuela pueden ser evaluados en un proveedor de evaluación de su elección.

Debe ser dentro de los 2 días posteriores a la prueba para permanecer en el evento. Los estudiantes deben mostrar prueba del resultado de la prueba a la escuela. Según las pautas de la UDOH, "no se deben permitir resultados de pruebas de antígeno o PCR en el hogar".



Los estudiantes menores de 18 años DEBEN tener el permiso de los padres. Registre a su hijo en: https://redcap.link/utah.gov-ParkCitySD

