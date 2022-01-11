Summit County Council agenda highlights — Wednesday, Jan. 12

The Summit County Council is holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 12. A closed session is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m., while the public portion of the meeting is to start at 4:55 p.m., though those times frequently vary.

The meeting will be held virtually and can be attended via Zoom at zoom.us/j/772302472 or on the county’s Facebook page. Only those attending via Zoom will be able to comment during the public input portion of the meeting, which is scheduled at 6 p.m.

The agenda calls for councilors to discuss personnel, security and property acquisition during the closed portion of the meeting.

First up in the public meeting, the council is scheduled to discuss petitions to annex two parcels of land into the Mountain Regional Water service area to connect the land to water services. Both properties are expected to be used for single-family homes: one in Summit Park and the other adjacent to The Colony near the Canyons Village Base Area of Park City Mountain Resort.

The council is also scheduled to once again discuss changing the Eastern Summit County Development Code to allow solar arrays. According to a staff report accompanying the agenda, solar arrays are prohibited in eastern Summit County because there are no regulations guiding these systems in the development code.

At 6 p.m., the public can comment about anything that’s not on the agenda and isn’t the subject of a pending land-use application. The county posts a list of public comment instructions on each agenda, which asks would-be commenters to register for the meeting using their full first and last names and to click the “Raise Hand” button when they want to comment.